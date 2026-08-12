Temperatures cool down while storm chances rise through the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly cloudy tonight with overnight lows about 5 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 62; High: 92;

It will still be hot on Wednesday, but early afternoon thunderstorms may help to cool us down quickly. Spotty storms will be possible through the evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 66; High: 98;

It will be mostly sunny and hot early on before showers and thunderstorms may help to cool temperatures down in the afternoon.

Cañon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 94;

It will be mostly sunny in the morning, with clouds and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Once again, it will be a hot day, but at least not in the triple digits!

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 54; High: 79;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday. There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 59; High: 87;

It will be very warm and partly cloudy on Wednesday. Thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s-100s;

It will be mostly sunny and still quite hot on Wednesday. A few spotty thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening, which may help to cool down temperatures.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 62/62; High: 92/95;

It will be partly cloudy and still hot on Wednesday. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be a cooler day in the mountain valleys. It will be partly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms, some of which may lead to flash flooding over wildfire burn scars.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thunderstorms become widespread in the afternoon and evening hours on Thursday and Friday. There will be enough moisture and energy in these storms to lead to a risk of flash flooding and severe hail and/or wind gusts. You may need alternate plans for outdoor activities in case a thunderstorm moves into your area. Temperatures will also be cooler for the last few days of the week, continuing this weekend, only reaching the 70s and 80s.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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