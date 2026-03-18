Temperatures continue to inch up toward records this week

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear and mild overnight. Low temperatures will be about 10 degrees or more above average and likely to stay above freezing for most of the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 77;

Very warm on Wednesday with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 37; High: 83;

Wednesday will be very warm with sunshine. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 82;

Fremont County will be under a red flag warning from noon until 9 pm. It will be a sunny, dry, and breezy day. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 69;

Warm and sunny on Wednesday. The breeze will be out of the WNW at 10 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 38; High: 74;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday. The wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s-80s;

Upper 70s to mid-80s are expected on Wednesday with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be light, from the WSW at 5-10 mph, gusting 15-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 42/37; High: 78/82;

It will be sunny and warm on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s-70s;

The San Luis Valley will be under a red flag warning from noon until 9 pm. It will be a warm and breezy day in the mountain valleys. Wind will be out of the W at 5-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will continue to warm up a couple of degrees each day, peaking on Saturday in the 70s to 90s! This is likely to break records on multiple day, especially Friday and Saturday. A "cold front" cools us down out of record territory on Sunday, but it will still be more than 10 degrees above average.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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