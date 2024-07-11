Temperatures continue to climb Thursday ahead of Friday's heat advisories

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the mountains and areas west of I-25 through about 11 pm. Overnight will become mostly clear and temperatures will be near average overnight to the 40s in the mountains and 50s/60s in the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 92;

Mostly sunny and warm on Thursday with SSE wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 97;

Sunny and hot on Thursday with SSE wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 96;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with a few clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 83;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with a low chance of an afternoon shower. Winds will be from the NE at 5-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 88;

Mostly sunny and warm on Thursday with SE wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s in the plains. Winds will be light from the SSE at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 57/59; High: 91/91;

Thursday will be warm with sunshine and ESE wind at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Partly cloudy for the mountain valleys on Thursday with spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will make it to the low to mid-80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for eastern Fremont County, El Paso County, and Pueblo County from Friday through Sunday, from 10 am to 8 pm each day. This is when temperatures will be in the upper 90s to 100s. Heat-related illness is a threat during this time.

