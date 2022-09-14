Temperatures climbing through the rest of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening there will be a few spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms across the region. Conditions will be chilly overnight with a partly cloudy sky.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 77; Warm and partly cloudy on Thursday with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm possible.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 85; Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 56; High: 83; Mostly sunny on Thursday with seasonable temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 69; A cool morning and a comfortable afternoon with a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 72; Partly cloudy on Thursday with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Low to mid-80s for the plains Thursday and a few isolated showers or thunderstorms in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/51; High: 79/80; A warm day with partly cloudy conditions on Thursday.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; A cool and crisp morning on Thursday followed by a partly cloudy afternoon in the low 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Conditions will be dry on Friday with sunshine and above-normal temperatures. Fire danger will begin to increase heading into the weekend with both days expected to be warm and breezy.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

