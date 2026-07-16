Temperatures climb through the weekend in southeastern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear in the plains and partly cloudy in the mountains overnight. Winds will become calm overnight, and temperatures will be near average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 88;

Thursday will be very warm with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the E at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 94;

A toasty Thursday is ahead with sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the E at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 89;

It will be mostly sunny and very warm on Thursday. Wind will be out of the ESE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 77;

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 84;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s. Wind will be out of the SSE at 10-15 mph gusting 25-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/60; High: 88/88;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday and very warm. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy on Thursday with spotty afternoon showers possible, particularly for the upper Arkansas River and San Luis Valley. Wind will generally be light, from the S at 5-10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will gradually increase through the weekend, peaking on Sunday in the 90s for much of southern Colorado. Sunny conditions will prevail along I-25 and in the plains through the weekend. Spotty thunderstorms will still be possible in the mountains for the rest of the week.

Next week is looking promising for a monsoon pattern to finally set up over I-25 and eastern Colorado. So far this week, the monsoon flow has remained in western Colorado, but that looks to shift eastward next week. Right now, Colorado Springs has a chance of a thunderstorm every day next week. The best chances appear to be Tuesday-Thursday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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