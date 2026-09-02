Temperatures climb late this week as skies turn bright and sunny

Today’s Forecast:

Today will mark our fifth day in a row in the 80s in Colorado Springs, with today's highs warming by around 5 degrees from yesterday. Skies will remain sunny most of the day today, with a few showers possible up across the nothern and central mountains. Some of these showers will move towards Denver and Fort Collins this evening, and could possibly drop as far south as the Castle Rock area.

Lows tonight will remain mild, only cooling down to the 50s and low 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 89; Low: 58. Sunshine and heat can be expected to replace the mostly cloudy skies that we saw earlier this week. Our high today of 89 degrees will be 8 degrees above of our average high of 81.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 60. Highs today will warm by around 5 degrees from yesterday, topping out in the middle 80s in the Pueblo area.

Canon City forecast: High: 91; Low: 62. Hot, dry and breezy weather can be expected this afternoon as our highs climb into the lower 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 79; Low: 50. Gorgeous, blue clear skies this morning will give way to a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, and warm afternoon. Widespread rain is not expected today, with only a very small chance of a shower.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Skies will dry out today as any chances for rain this afternoon and evening look to stay to our north, with just a very small chance of a shower dropping in this evening from Douglas County.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and dry weather will settle into the Plains for the rest of the week, with highs today in the lower to middle 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. After an unsettled start to the week, the airmass will dry out over the southern I-25 corridor for a few days, leading to hot and breezy weather this afternoon and Thursday.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. A drier, southwest flow will set up today, with a breezy and warm afternoon on tap for the southeastern mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday's forecast looks a lot like today, with dry southwesterly breezes and highs in the upper 80s in Colorado Springs.

Monsoonal moisture begins to increase by Friday, but should stay confined to mountain zones, with rain not likely late this week in Colorado Springs. Friday's high will warm to 91 degrees, with the record for this day sitting at 93 degrees.

Highs will remain near 90 on Saturday before cooling slightly to the upper 80s for the rest of the holiday weekend. Along with the slight dip in temperatures will come an increase in moisture, with scattered afternoon thunderstorm possible from Sunday into early next week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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