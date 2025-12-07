Temperatures boost above average this week in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy in southern Colorado. The wind will be breezy tonight, especially in the mountains, where gusts will be from the WNW at 20-30 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 21; High: 49;

Monday will be mild with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 19; High: 51;

Partly cloudy and mild on Monday. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 51;

Monday will be partly cloudy and breezy with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 17; High: 42;

Monday will be chilly with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 48;

It will be partly cloudy and cool, but comfortable on Monday. Wind will be out of the W at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 50s;

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with mild temperatures. Wind will be light, out of the W at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 24/23; High: 48/56;

Monday will be partly cloudy with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 30s-40s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy on Monday with breezy wind out of the W at 10-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be warmer, by about 5 to 10 degrees. It will also be windier, with gusts of 20-25 mph in the plains and 30-35 mph in the mountain valleys.

Generally, this week will be mild with above-average temperatures in the 40s to 60s. It is also trending dry this week with breezy winds, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is some uncertainty in a cold front arriving either Friday or Saturday. There will be very cold air in the Great Plains late this week, and uncertainty lies in how far west this cold air may push into Colorado. Stay tuned!

____

