Temperatures are on the rise with a mid-week scorcher incoming

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a mild night across southern Colorado with mostly clear conditions and light wind.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 88;

The forecast for Tuesday is 6 degrees warmer than average with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be light out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 92;

It will be hot and mostly sunny on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 95;

It will be a toasty Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 80;

Tuesday will be very warm and mostly sunny. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 47; High: 85;

Tuesday is trending warm and mostly sunny. Wind will be light, out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s-90s;

The plains will be mostly sunny and toasty on Tuesday. Wind will be light, generally out of the S at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52/50; High: 91/93;

It will be a hot and mostly sunny Tuesday. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

The mountain valleys will be warm and dry on Tuesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Wind will generally be out of the W at 10 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be a scorcher with the current high temperature forecast set to tie the daily records of 97 in Colorado Springs and 103 in Pueblo.

Fire danger will be high Wednesday with fire weather watches in place.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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