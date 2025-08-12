Temperatures are on the rise in Colorado, near records by late week

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear and cool tonight with overnight lows about 5 degrees below average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 83;

Tuesday will be close to normal temperatures in the afternoon and will be mostly sunny. Wind will be out of the SE at 8-12 mph, gusting to 20 mph

Pueblo forecast: Low: 56; High: 88;

Warmer on Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 86;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 74;

It will be partly cloudy with a quick isolated shower possible, but most of the day will be dry. Wind will be out of the E at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 79;

It will be mostly sunny with warm temperatures on Tuesday and a light breeze out of the SE at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The plains will be sunny and dry on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 53/53; High: 84/84;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a breeze out of the ESE at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

Partly cloudy with spotty, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and mountain valleys. Wind will be breezy and temperatures will be warm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will be climbing for the rest of this week as a high-pressure weather pattern amplifies over the central U.S. 80s to 100s are in the forecast Wednesday through Friday.

Some moisture moves in around the high pressure late this week, though, bringing back afternoon thunderstorm chances to the mountains starting Thursday and to the plains on Saturday and Sunday.

____

