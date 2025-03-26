Temperatures are climbing and may break records through the end of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will start partly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. Overnight, the sky will clear out and temperatures will be mild, staying above freezing in the plains and just below freezing for the mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 74;

Wednesday will be very warm with a sunny sky in the morning and afternoon clouds. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon with very little moisture. Wind will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 39; High: 80;

It will be very warm on Wednesday with mostly sunny conditions and a low chance of an afternoon sprinkle. Wind will be from the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 77;

Wednesday will be warm and partly cloudy. There is a low chance of an afternoon shower. The wind will be from the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 65;

Cool in the morning and comfortable in the afternoon with partly cloudy conditions and a low chance of an afternoon shower. Wind will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 38; High: 71;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday afternoon with warm temperatures. There is a low chance of an afternoon shower.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with warm temperatures reaching the mid-70s to low 80s. There is a chance of isolated and spotty showers in the afternoon or evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/39; High: 74/76;

It will be warm on Wednesday with afternoon clouds and spotty showers possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s-70s;

The mountain valleys with be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with spotty showers possible in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 60s to low 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures continue to climb on Thursday and Friday. 70s and 80s are expected in the plains with 60s and 70s in the mountains. Record highs may be broken!

____

