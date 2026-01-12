Temperatures are boosting above average on Monday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be thin high clouds tonight in southern Colorado. Temperatures will be chilly, generally in the teens and 20s. The interior mountain valleys will be colder, especially the San Luis Valley, where temperatures will drop below zero. The wind will be pretty calm tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 51;

Monday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will get a boost, about 5 degrees above average. This will continue to help the snow melt. Wind will be out of the N at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 20; High: 52;

It will be mostly sunny on Monday with a cold morning and a comfortable afternoon. Wind will be out of the NW at 5 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 58;

It will be sunny and mild on Monday, after a cold morning. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 47;

Monday will be sunny with a light breeze out of the WNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 24; High: 51;

Monday will be cold in the morning, but comfortable and sunny in the afternoon. Wind will be light, out of the NW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be sunny on Monday, which will help the snow continue to melt. Wind will be light, out of the N at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 26/22; High: 51/55;

It will be mostly sunny on Monday with mild afternoon temperatures. Wind will be out of the NW at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: negative single digits - 20s; High: 30s-50s;

It will be sunny on Monday with cold temperatures in the San Luis Valley, and a bit warmer in the Wet Mountain Valleys and the foothills. Wind will be light, out of the W or NW at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

It will be warmer on Tuesday, with 40s-60s from the mountains to the plains, with a mix of sun and high clouds. A cold front arrives on Tuesday night, dropping highs about 5-10 degrees from Tuesday, closer to average.

We boost back to the 40s-60s on Thursday before another cold front and surge of colder air arrives Thursday night.

Friday will be cold in the 30s behind that front. But it does look like a dry cold front at this time.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

