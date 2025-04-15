Temperatures are back to above normal on Tuesday, staying warm through Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear and chilly tonight. Overnight lows will be near average but quickly warm to above average by Tuesday afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 70;

Chilly in the morning, but rising about 10 degrees above average in the afternoon. Wind will be light out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting 15-20 mph. There is a chance of afternoon showers after 2 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 77;

Tuesday will be warm and partly cloudy. There is a chance of an isolated rain shower after 3 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 72;

Tuesday will be warm with partly cloudy conditions. There is a chance of spotty afternoon rain showers.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 64;

Tuesday will be chilly in the morning and mild in the afternoon. There is a chance of afternoon rain showers after 2 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 67;

It will be cold in the morning but nice in the afternoon. The sky will be partly cloudy with spotty afternoon rain showers.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 70s;

The morning will be chilly, ranging from the upper 20s to mid-30s, and the afternoon will reach the low to mid-70s in the plains. There is a chance of isolated rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/35; High: 69/69;

It will be partly cloudy and mild with a low chance of an afternoon shower.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s;

The mountain valleys will start with cold temperatures and then warm to the low to mid-60s. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty afternoon rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will warm another 5 degrees from Tuesday's highs both on Wednesday and Thursday. The wind will be breezy on Wednesday, gusting to 20 mph in the plains and to 30 mph in the mountains. Wind will be stronger on Thursday with gusts as high as 40 mph in the plains and up to 50 mph in the mountain valleys. The wind and expected dry conditions on Thursday will lead to high fire danger.

