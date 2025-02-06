Temperature swings continue late this week for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Spring fever will continue across Southern Colorado late this week. Although we'll see a cool down today of around 10-15 degrees, temperatures region-wide will remain above average for this time of the year, with a mix of 40s, 50s and 60s. Today's cool down comes courtesy of another sneaky cold front moving moving from northeast to southwest.

Although less windy than yesterday, it will still be breezy to gusty on Thursday. The strongest gusts will be around the mountains, mountain valleys and eastern slopes, with some areas gusting around 30-40 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 29. A sneaky cold front moving across the Plains this morning will lead to a modest cool down across the Pikes Peak Region. Winds today be southerly between 10-20 mph, with more of a southwesterly wind expected for areas closer to the mountains.

Pueblo forecast: High: 56; Low: 24. Breezy E/SE winds today will signal a small shift in our weather as a cold front drops our high from the 70s yesterday to the middle to upper 50s today.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 34. We'll see mild sunshine and breezy W/SW winds in eastern Fremont County on Thursday, with our highs today running around 10 degrees above average.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 51; Low: 26. Breezy and mild on Thursday, with southerly winds sustained between 10-20 mph, gusting up over 30 mph at times this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. A cooler and breezy day will follow the warm and windy day we saw on Wednesday. Highs today will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. A sneaky, backdoor cold front moving across the Plains this morning will lead to a noticeable cool down. Highs in the 40s and 50s this afternoon will be a drop of more than 20 degrees for some areas.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. We'll see a clash of two airmasses over the southern I-25 corridor on Thursday, and while it will be cooler than yesterday, west and southwest winds near the mountains will keep temperatures relatively mild compared to areas to our east. Gusts this afternoon in some areas could approach 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. West/southwest flow over the mountains on Thursday will maintain this week's mild and windy weather. Peak gusts this afternoon and evening will range between 40-50 mph in the Wet Mountains and Sangres.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Friday, we will see another round of stronger west and southwest winds region-wide, which will bring a return to warmer and windier conditions as we close out the week. Highs on Friday in Colorado Springs will rebound into the lower 60s, with peak wind gusts up around 30-35 mph. Stronger gusts to 50 mph will be possible south of Highway 50, where another Fire Weather Watch has been issued for parts of Huerfano and Las Animas counties.

A breezy and cooler day will follow on Saturday with highs in the 40s and lower 50s on the Plains. Further cooling is expected Sunday as temperatures will only warm into the middle 30s to lower 40s. A few flurries will be possible late this weekend as well, with little impacts locally. A return to wintry weather is looking more promising next week, with colder temperatures and periods of snow by Monday night and Tuesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.