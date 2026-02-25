Take two: fire danger and record heat again on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

After a day of record heat, Tuesday night will not be cooling down very much. Overnight lows will be about 20 degrees above average. There will be a breeze in the mountains overnight, with generally calm conditions in the plains.

On Wednesday, more heat and wind are expected. A RED FLAG WARNING goes into effect at 11 am and expires at 5 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 72;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 5 pm. Wind will be out of the WNW at 15-25 mph, gusting to 45 mph. The daily record high stands at 71 from 1986.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 77;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 5 pm. Wind will be out of the WNW at 15-25 mph, gusting to 45 mph. The daily record high stands at 80 from 1986.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 73;

It will be very windy and warm on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the WNW at 20-30 mph, gusting to 50 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 58;

Wednesday will be mild for late February and very windy. Wind will be from the W at 20-30 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 43; High: 65;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 5 pm. It will be warm and windy with WNW wind to 15-25 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 5 pm for Otero and eastern Las Animas Counties. It will be gusty and warm on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10-20 mph, gusting 20-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low:49/43; High: 72/75;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 5 pm. It will be very warm again and windy. Wind will be out of the WNW at 15-30 mph, gusting to 45 mph in Walsenburg and 35 mph in Trinidad.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-30s; High: 50s-60s;

A windy and mild Wednesday is in store for the mountain valleys. Wind will be out of the WNW at 20-30 mph, gusting 45-55 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be about 10 degrees cooler with a dry cold front. It will remain a breezy day, with gusts up to 30 mph in the plains and to 40 mph in the mountains. With dry and breezy wind, fire danger will be elevated, prompting a fire weather watch.

____

