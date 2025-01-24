Take advantage of the warmer weather on Friday before another cold weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

The breeze will pick up during the night, and will be coming from the west through the mountains and down to I-25. Wind gusts overnight will be from 20-30 mph in the mountains to I-25.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 10; High: 47;

Cold in the morning but mild in the afternoon. Wind will be variable at 5-15 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy. Overall, it will be a pleasant day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 8; High: 48;

Cold in the morning but nice in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the W at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 17; High: 49;

Mostly sunny with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Temperatures will be cold in the morning and then mild in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 7; High: 42;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with breezy wind out of the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. The day will be cold initially, followed by a nice warm-up.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 9; High: 46;

Cold in the morning and then mild in the afternoon with breezy wind and a partly cloudy sky.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits; High: 40s;

Cold in the morning and then rising to the upper 40s on Friday. The sky will be sunny and the wind will be light.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 13/12; High: 44/55;

Partly cloudy and breezy on Friday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Cold in the morning and then mild in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 30s-40s;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with breezy westerly wind gusting 20-30 mph. The wind will help to warm temperatures to the mid-30s to low-40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be cold and snowy, thanks to a cold front that moves in overnight. Snow will be light and possible off-and-on all day on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 20s or low 30s with the wind chill making it feel like the teens.

Snowfall forecast for Saturday, January 24th:

____

