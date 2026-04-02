Swinging back to warmth and fire danger on Thursday in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty showers will linger in our area until about 9-11 pm. The sky will be clearing overnight, and temperatures will be chilly.

Thursday Fire Danger:

Thursday will become dry and gusty, quickly increasing fire danger. Red flag warnings are in effect for the zones highlighted in red from noon until 8 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 236; High: 71;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. It will be warm and gusty on Thursday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 36; High: 77;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. It will be a warm and gusty Thursday with sunshine. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 73;

Back to sunshine and warm temperatures on Thursday. Winds will be strong out of the W at 15 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 60;

It will be mostly sunny and mild on Thursday afternoon. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10-15 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 36; High: 67;

It will be sunny and mild on Thursday with gusty wind out of the W at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. It will be a mostly sunny day with gusty W wind sustained at 10-15 mph, gusting 30-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41/38; High: 70/73;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. It will be mostly sunny with mild temperatures on Thursday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 15 mph, gusting 35-40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s;

It becomes sunny and mild on Thursday in the mountain valleys. Winds will be gusty, out of the WSW at 10-20 mph, gusting 35-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Early on Friday morning, a cold front blows through southern Colorado, providing a blustery northerly wind all day. Temperatures will cool down to the 40s to 60s across the region. The moisture chances have dried up with this system, with the region expected to stay mostly dry.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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