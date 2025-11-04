Swinging back to warm temperatures on Tuesday, staying there for the rest of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will be mild for this time of year, especially adjacent to the mountains, as downsloping westerly wind keeps temperatures up.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 74;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. It will be warm, more than 15 degrees above average, with the current forecast.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 79;

It will be warm and partly cloudy on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 75;

Partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday. Wind will be breezy out of the W at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 65;

Tuesday will be mild with a partly cloudy sky. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 71;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday. Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

The plains will be mild on Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny conditions. Winds will be light, from the SW at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/45; High: 72/76;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a breeze. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s;

The mountain tops will be gusty on Tuesday, with the mountain valley seeing breezy conditions with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph. It will be partly cloudy and mild.

Extended outlook forecast:

From Wednesday through Saturday, temperatures will be in the 50s to 70s across southern Colorado, ranging from 5 to 10 degrees above average. It is going to be dry and breezy through the rest of the week. The windiest day is likely to be Thursday with gusts in the 20-40 mph range.

____

