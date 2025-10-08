Swinging back to above-average temperatures in Colorado on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Low clouds and patchy fog will develop tonight with mist and drizzle possible. Temperatures overnight will be near average but feeling chilly. The clouds will begin to lift by mid-morning on Wednesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 75;

Patchy fog and low clouds are likely early in the morning, then they will clear up, and sunshine dominates the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to about 7 degrees above average. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 78;

Temperatures will swing back to above average on Wednesday. The morning will still be partly cloudy, but the afternoon will be sunny. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 47; High: 77;

Partly cloudy in the morning with full sunshine in the afternoon. Wednesday will be much warmer with a light breeze out of the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 65;

Wednesday will start with some clouds and fog is possible, but the sky will quickly clear and temperatures will climb. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 41; High: 72;

Fog is possible in the morning with sunshine returning by the early afternoon. Wind will be light out of the S at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy in the morning, with patchy fog. Once the morning clouds clear, the afternoon will be sunny. Wind will be generally out of the SSE at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 44/47; High: 76/76;

It will be partly cloudy in the morning with sunshine in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the SSW at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s-70s;

The mountain valleys may start with clouds, but the sun comes out quickly, and temperatures will be comfortable in the low 60s to low 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures continue to climb, peaking on Thursday in the 70s and 80s. Friday and this weekend will still be quite warm, in the 60s to 80s in southern Colorado. This weekend is expected to be breezy with wind gusts of 25-35 mph.

The next cold front arrives on Sunday night, which cools temperatures to the 50s to 70s on Monday.

