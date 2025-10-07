Sweater weather Tuesday, sweaty weather by the end of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be overcast tonight with patchy fog in the plains and in the mountain valleys east of the Continental Divide. Drizzle and light rain is possible overnight into Tuesday morning. Temperatures overnight will be near average but chilly.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 58;

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with the chance for light rain or drizzle. Wind will be light, out of the SE at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 43; High: 60;

It will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday with the chance of drizzle in the morning. Wind will be light out of the ESE at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 62;

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with chilly temperatures and light wind out of the ESE at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 58;

It will be mostly cloudy in the morning with partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. Light rain is possible in the morning. Wind will be variable, at 2-8 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 57;

Fog and drizzle are possible in the morning, and it will be mostly cloudy all day. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 50s-60s;

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with patchy fog in the morning. Light rain showers are also possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 44/43; High: 62/64;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday with light wind.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s-70s;

It will be mostly cloudy with areas of fog in the mountain valleys east of the Continental Divide. The sky will clear a bit in the afternoon but remain partly cloudy.

Extended outlook forecast:

From Wednesday onward, a high-pressure pattern will take over, warming up temperatures and drying out the atmosphere. We will see temperatures boost to about 10 degrees above average with 60s to 80s from Wednesday through the weekend.

This weekend will be breezy as the jet stream moves over Colorado. This jet stream also brings with it our next storm system that is likely to cool temperatures down next week.

