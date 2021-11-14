Sweater weather Sunday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will still be above average, but a few degrees cooler than Saturday. Winds will be breezy at times in the plains and gusty in the mountains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 64; Low: 36. Partly cloudy with generally light winds with a breeze at times.

PUEBLO: High: 65; Low: 32. Partly cloudy today with light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 68; Low: 42. Mild day and breezy with gusts 20-30 mph.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 58; Low: 36. A cool and breezy day with winds gusting to 30 mph.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Low 60s with partly cloudy conditions and periodic breezy conditions.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Low to mid 60s with a few clouds and a breeze.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Upper 60s with gusty winds up to 30 mph.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Upper 50s for mountain valleys and gusty winds today 20-30 mph.

Extended Outlook:

Conditions will be warm Monday and Tuesday with 60s and 70s. A windy cold front arrives Tuesday evening and high temperatures will drop to the 40s.

