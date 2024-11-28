Sweater weather for Thanksgiving this year in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear and cold tonight, with a low chance of patchy fog in areas with snow on the ground. Temperatures will fall into the single digits and teens.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 16; High: 40;

It will be sunny and chilly on Thanksgiving. Winds will be out of the N at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 18; High: 42;

Sunny but chilly on Thanksgiving with NNW wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 21; High: 44;

It will be sunny chilly temperatures on Thanksgiving with WSW wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 7; High: 34;

It will be very cold and sunny on Thanksgiving with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 9; High: 37;

Sunny and chilly on Thanksgiving with snowmelt expected. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s;

Sunny on Thanksgiving with highs reaching the low to mid-40s. Wind will be light, from the NW at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 18/18; High: 40/43;

Sunshine and snowmelt on Thanksgiving with chilly temperatures. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits; High: 30s;

The sun will be out and the snow will begin to melt with high temperatures will rise above freezing in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will stay below average in the 30s and 40s for the next few days, but the sunshine will be out everyday. Temperatures rebound back to seasonable 40s and 50s next week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.