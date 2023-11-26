Sunshine yet chilly on Sunday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight the clouds will gradually clear out and it will be a very cold night. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens on this clear late Autumn night.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 12; High: 39;

Sunny on Sunday with S wind at 5-10 mph. Any remaining snow will continue to melt under the sun and above-freezing temperatures.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 11; High: 42;

Chilly but sunny on Sunday. Winds will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 11; High: 40;

Sunny tomorrow with WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 8; High: 35;

Mostly sunny on Sunday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph. Snow will continue to melt.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10; High: 37;

Sunny on Sunday with light S wind at 5-10 mph. Snow will be melting under the sunshine.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s;

Mostly sunny with a cold morning and a warmer afternoon in the low 40s. Wind will be from the S at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 11/13; High: 38/40;

Mostly sunny on Sunday with chilly conditions. Winds will be from the SSW at 8-12 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits; High: 30s;

Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-30s on Sunday. Road conditions will improve with the sunshine and warmer temperatures, helping to melt the snow.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures climb slowly this week, peaking on Tuesday and Wednesday in the 50s. A weak cold front will cool temperatures to the mid-40s again into Thursday/Friday. Overall, this will be be sunny and dry with a light breeze every day.

____

