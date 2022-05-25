Sunshine Wednesday to replace days of rain and snow

Tonight's Forecast:

We're now at the tail end of a long stretch of active weather. Rain and snow showers will remain possible this evening, but should clear out by midnight as dry air settles in. With decreasing clouds expected overnight, we'll see some very chilly temperatures region-wide. Lows by Wednesday morning will fall into the 30s across the I-25 corridor.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 67; A chilly morning will give way to a sunny and mild afternoon, with gorgeous weather expected for Wednesday's Air Force Academy graduation and Thunderbirds flyover.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 36; High: 73; After five consecutive days with rain and snow, we'll turn the page on Wednesday as sunshine and dry skies return to our forecast. Overall, it'll be a fantastic day, with highs warming into the lower to middle 70s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 69; Mild and dry air is set to return on Wednesday after days of unsettled weather. Highs will top out in the upper 60s, with breezy north winds developing by the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 55; We'll have some time to dry out starting out on Wednesday as the start of a nice stretch of weather begins over Teller County. Highs tomorrow will warm into the middle 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s; Sunshine will return to our forecast on Wednesday, and while it will be dry, it will also be breezy during the afternoon hours with north winds sustained between 15-25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s; Jacket weather early Wednesday morning will be followed by a sunny and mild afternoon. On top of tomorrow's warm-up, we'll also see periods of breezy to gusty north winds during the afternoon hours.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s; Drying out tonight as our latest storm moves away from Colorado, and is replaced by high pressure. This will bring us a nice and mild day Wednesday, with breezy north winds for the afternoon hours.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s; After days of snow, we'll transition to a sunny and cool day on Wednesday, which should afford us some great views of the snowy landscape.

Extended outlook forecast:

As high pressure builds into the Intermountain West late this week, temperatures across the region will respond by warming significantly. Highs Friday through Sunday will warm into the 80s and 90s across the Plains. While it will be windy at times this weekend, most areas are looking dry through Memorial Day, with only a small chance of an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. In the mountains, rain chances are slightly higher this weekend, but aren't overly exciting at this point.

