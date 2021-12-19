Sunshine & warming highs for Southern Colorado on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

After a chilly day, clear skies will give way to a cold night across Southern Colorado. The coldest temperatures will be in the mountains, mountain valleys, and the far east Plains. Areas along and west of I-25 shouldn't be as cold as last night thanks to breezy west winds that develop after midnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 15; High: 54. Cold morning temperatures will give way to a sunny and mild afternoon, with a healthy dose of warming in our forecast.

PUEBLO: Low: 10; High: 58. With a low near 10 degrees, you'll want to have an extra layer or two on if you're outside early Sunday morning. Otherwise, be prepare to shed those layers by the afternoon as highs will warm into the upper 50s.

CANON CITY: Low: 23; High: 57. After a cold start to the weekend, we're tracking a bright, breezy and warmer day on Sunday for the Arkansas River Valley.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 18; High: 48. Bright and breezy across Teller County on Sunday, with highs warming into the 40s.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s; High: 40s/50s. We're looking at a gorgeous end to the weekend across northern El Paso County. Sunshine, mild highs and mostly light winds.

PLAINS: Low: 0s/10s; High: 50s. A very cold start to an otherwise beautiful day for the Plains on Sunday. Some areas may see spotty critical fire danger conditions develop as strong southerly breezes ramp up during the afternoon hours.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s. Warm highs on Sunday thanks to an abundance of sunshine and breezy west/southwesterly winds. While Red Flag Warnings are not expected tomorrow, there's a chance for brief periods of high fire danger across the southern I-25 corridor.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s/40s. Bring your sunscreen if you're heading into the high country on Sunday because it will be a bright and beautiful day. A little breezy in the afternoon, with 20-30 mph gusts possible.

Extended Outlook:

Following Sunday's warm-up, temperatures across Southern Colorado will stay mild on Monday before we see a second boost to our highs around the middle of the week. With the storm track staying up north, our forecast will remain dry and breezy most of next week, with high fire danger possible at times. A stronger storm looks to bring snow to the mountains around Christmas time, but for the Plains, our chances for a white Christmas look pretty slim at this point in time.

