Sunshine Tuesday morning will give way to scattered afternoon storms

Today’s Forecast:

The big story this morning has to be the return of clear skies to Southern Colorado. As advertised, this will mark the beginning of a return to more typical late-spring weather for Southern Colorado as the morning sunshine will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Look for the heaviest rain to hit the mountains, with the best chances for the Plains being areas closest to I-25.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 50. A mix of fog and sunshine this morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. Most active part of the day in the Pikes Peak Region looks to be between 4-8 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 54. A nice and sunny morning will give way to spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms. While severe weather is not expected on Tuesday, the threat for frequent lightning and heavy downpours will be possible.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 54. Sunshine this morning will be a welcome change after days of rainy and cool weather. By the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible around Canon City.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 40. More mild today than the past few afternoons, and finally a return to more typical weather for this time of the year, with sunshine early giving way to afternoon thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Low clouds and fog this morning will burn off pretty quickly, revealing sunshine late this morning that will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms for the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. It's expected to be a beautiful day across the Plains of Colorado, with mostly sunny skies, and upper 70s and 80s for daytime highs. If we see any action this afternoon, I see the best chances over Las Animas County.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Clear skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon, and the potential for a few passing showers and thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. A good looking start to our Tuesday in the mountains will give way to showers and thunderstorms by early this afternoon. In the high country, some heavier showers will bring the potential for flash flooding, especially near recent burn scars.

Extended outlook forecast:

Afternoon storms are expected to become more widespread from Wednesday to Thursday, with heavy rain, small hail and lightning the main storm threats. By Thursday, a few severe storms will also be possible. A downturn in storm coverage Friday is expected before storm chances ramp back up this weekend.

Temperatures will be seasonably cool through Saturday, with Sunday's highs cooling back down to the 60s in the Pikes Peak Region, with more widespread thunderstorm coverage to end the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.