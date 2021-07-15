Sunshine today with a few thunderstorms in the region

Tonight's Forecast:

This morning is cool and comfortable in the 50s and a few 60s. The sky is generally clear with a few clouds. It will not be quite as smoky today but still, expect some of that haze outside this morning and this afternoon.

There is a chance for thunderstorms today, yet they will be very hit or miss. Storms do look to favor the Pikes Peak Region including Woodland Park and Colorado Springs.

There will also be scattered showers in the mountains today. And by this evening storms are expected in the eastern plains and some storms may be strong in the eastern plains with better moisture and storm energy.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 84; Low: 59. Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after 1 pm.

PUEBLO: High: 89; Low: 60. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny today with a low chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

CANON CITY: High: 86; Low: 58. Partly cloudy today with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 73; Low: 50. Sunny start with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. A chance of thunderstorms after 1 pm, but they will be spotty.

PLAINS: High: 80s/90s; Low: 60s. Mostly sunny today with a chance of thunderstorms after 4 pm.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. Low 80s today with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. A comfortable day with a few spotty rain showers in the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

Friday brings more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Seasonable temperatures and spotty afternoon thunderstorms are in store for the weekend.

