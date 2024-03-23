Sunshine to start the weekend and snow to end it

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be partly cloudy across southern Colorado. Temperatures will be mild compared to average, with low to upper 30s for most of the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 33; High: 65;

Partly cloudy with S wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 36; High: 72;

Partly cloudy with SE wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 68;

Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 56;

Partly cloudy with SW wind at 12-18 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 62;

Partly cloudy with SSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be from the S at 10-15 mph gusting 25-35 mph. There is a low chance of an isolated afternoon shower.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/39; High: 66/66;

Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting 30-35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s;

Partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers on the mountain tops. Otherwise, it will be a warm and breezy day for the mountain valleys reaching highs in the low 50s to low 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be partly cloudy and a bit cooler. We are watching our next storm arrive to southern Colorado on Sunday. There will be some snow showers in the mountains starting in the late morning and continuing off and on during the day. The plains and I-25 will be dry initially. Then, a blustery cold front will blow in during the late afternoon and evening bringing rain and thunderstorms initially, and then a transition to snow overnight.

Snow will last into Monday morning and then come to an end in the plains in the late morning or early afternoon, and linger in the mountains until Tuesday. The Monday morning commute will be the most impacted by snow and ice on the roads.

Snow total forecast from Sunday evening until Monday evening:

