Sunshine to start on Tuesday with afternoon thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers will favor the I-25 corridor and mountains tonight, ending around midnight. Temperatures overnight will be in the seasonable 40s and 50s. Then the day starts partly cloudy yet dry on Tuesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 72; Expect some low clouds to start the day, with mid-morning clearing and sunshine through the early afternoon. Then there is a chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm on Tuesday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 52; High: 78; Some clouds in the early morning will clear out by late morning then lead to a warm day. There is a chance of afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 76; Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms after a dry morning.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 64; Partly cloudy with a dry start followed by more scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 46; High: 70; Low clouds and fog is likely on Tuesday morning which will clear out late morning. Then by mid-afternoon spotty thunderstorms are possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; Temperatures on Tuesday will rise to the upper 70s to low 80s. The day will be mostly dry! There will be a few scattered thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/49; High: 72/72; Some clouds early in the morning will clear out and make way for sunshine through the early afternoon. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s; Partly cloudy in the morning with scattered afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to upper 60s for mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

For the rest of the week, temperatures will climb a degree or two each day, peaking on Friday. There will still be near daily thunderstorm chances, but they will occur in a more "normal" late afternoon to evening time frame.

____

