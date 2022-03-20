Sunshine Sunday ahead of severe wind & snow early next week

Tonight's Forecast:

Breezy to gusty this evening, with the strongest wind gusts up over the higher elevations. Other than the wind, we're looking at a partly to mostly cloudy night across Southern Colorado. Overnight lows will cool down to the 20s and 30s in the Plains, and 10s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 65; Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild on Sunday, with the southerly breezes helping to warm daytime highs well into the 60s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 29; High: 72; Mostly cloudy and mild on Sunday, with highs topping out in the lower 70s. Strong and gusty southwest winds will bring the warmth, with peak gusts to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 68; We're expecting a nice and mild end to the weekend across Fremont County. A bit on the breezy side, with southwesterly winds sustained around 10-20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 56; A mild and breezy day for Teller County on Sunday out ahead of our next storm. As the storm moves closer, snow showers will be on the increase after midnight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; A mild, but breezy end to the weekend across northern parts of El Paso County. Afternoon wind gusts could reach 30 mph in some locations.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s; High winds across the east and southeast Plains on Sunday have warranted a Red Flag Warning that will go into effect at 11 am. Avoid any activities that could start a spark as the windy and dry weather will be the perfect combination needed for a grass fire to spread quickly.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s; Mild and gusty on Sunday thanks to increasing southerly winds out ahead of our next storm system.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; Dry and windy early tomorrow before the snow flakes begin to fly across the mountains by Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow and blowing snow is expected by Monday as the storm intensifies over the state.

Extended outlook forecast:

A sharp cold front will move into Southern Colorado Monday morning. Behind it, northerly winds will really crank across the I-25 corridor and Plains. Gusts through Monday will reach 40-50 mph across the I-25 corridor, and could be as strong as 50-60 mph for the eastern Plains. This will bring in much colder air Monday, with highs only warming into the 30s and 40s.

In addition to the wind, snow and blowing snow will be a big concern during this storm. Strong northerly winds will favor the Palmer Divide, Teller County, and the Raton Mesa with the highest snow totals. Conversely, places like Colorado Springs and Pueblo may only collect a light dusting to an inch of two of snow.

Another round of snow showers and gusty winds will be possible Tuesday before storm pulls away and our forecast warms heading into the weekend.

