Sunshine returns Wednesday along with a few degrees of warming

Tonight's Forecast:

A few snow showers will be possible this evening from Teller County east into the Palmer Divide and south into the Pikes Peak Region. Other than the timing of the snow during the evening commute, whatever snow actually does fall this evening shouldn't be too impactful, with little to no accumulation expected.

Clearing skies after midnight will lead to a cold one for Southern Colorado, with overnight lows dropping down to the 0s and 10s in many areas.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 14; High: 42; Clearing skies late tonight will bring us a cold start to our Wednesday. Sunshine on Wednesday will deliver some warming to our forecast as highs look top out in the lower 40s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 12; High: 47; Layer up and prepare for a cold start to the day on Wednesday. By the afternoon, a winning combination of sunshine and upper 40s may even allow you to shed some of those layers. Enjoy!

Canon City forecast: Low: 17; High: 45; Once the morning chill wears off, the rest of our Wednesday will be nice, with a breezy, but mild afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 8; High: 35; After starting out in the single digits, we'll end the day Wednesday with a breezy, but chilly afternoon as daytime high look to warm into the middle 30s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s; Bright, bluebird skies will bring some much drier air into the forecast on Wednesday. After a cold start to our day, highs should warm above the freezing mark by the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 40s; Chilly northwest winds will linger behind what has been an unsettled start to the week. At least with sunshine returning on Wednesday, we'll see a return to blue skies and sunshine for the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s; A brisk northwest flow pattern will clear us out on Wednesday, but also bring some occasionally strong wind gusts to our forecast, with peak gusts from 30-40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 10s/20s; Cold and windy in the high country on Wednesday, with negative wind chills possible in some areas throughout the day as peak wind gusts could top 50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our weather for the end of the week will be fairly mellow, with a warming trend expected through Friday. By Friday, storm energy coming out of California will bring another round of snow to the mountains. A cold front that reaches the Plains late in the day could bring some of that moisture into Teller County, the Palmer Divide and Pikes Peak Region. For these areas, a few flurries or light snow showers will be possible.

We'll be cooler on Saturday before warming back up by a couple of degrees on Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.