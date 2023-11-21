Sunshine returns Tuesday & Wednesday to Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

After a pretty nasty start to Thanksgiving week, today's sunshine will help to erase those bad memories! Afternoon highs on Tuesday will be around 5-10 degrees warmer, with lingering northerly wind gusts around 10-20 mph here in Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 51; Low: 27. Sunshine returns on Tuesday for what should be a gorgeous day across the Pikes Peak Region, with our high this afternoon topping out in the lower 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 22. Overall, we're looking at a brighter, warmer and less windy day on Tuesday for the Steel City, with today's high right around average fpr this time of the year.

Canon City forecast: High: 55; Low: 29. Dry skies and wall-to-wall sunshine, along with light breezes will make for a great day, especially compared to what we saw yesterday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 23. After a cold and snowy Monday, we'll see snow melt sunshine return to our forecast today, along with middle 40s for a daytime high.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Seasonably cool on Tuesday after that cold and snowy Monday. Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs in the 60s.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. A breezy, but mild Tuesday will give way to an even warmer Wednesday as highs tomorrow could top 70 degrees in some areas.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. With our latest storm now out of the picture, we'll see a beautiful day on Tuesday, with highs warming into the 40s and 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Cold air will linger in the mountains on Tuesday after snow earlier this week. Northerly wind gusts could occasionally peak this afternoon between 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Further warming can be expected on Wednesday, which will be our nicest and warmest day of the week. My advice is to savor the sunshine that we'll see over the next couple of days as we're tracking a big change in the weather pattern late this week.

Thanksgiving Day will be cooler and mostly cloudy, but the snow looks like it should hold off until after sunset for most areas. Snow and cold on Friday will likely lead to impacts on the roadways during what's expected to be a busy Black Friday shopping day! Our afternoon high on Friday will only warm into the 20s and 30s. After a lows in the single digits and teens, Saturday will remain cold and unsettled, with more snow showers possible before we dry out on Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.