Sunshine returns to Southern Colorado for the last weekend of summer

Today’s Forecast:

There was a big chill in the air this morning, with temperatures the coolest that we've seen since late spring. This afternoon will be a transition day to some much nicer weather as high pressure promises a return to sunshine and mild temperatures for Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 46. After a chilly start to our weekend, sunshine will allow for a healthy boost in temperatures today as highs return to lower 70s this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 47. After a cool and rainy Friday, sunshine and light winds this afternoon will allow for daytime highs to climb well into the 70s, with an even warmer day on tap for Sunday.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 49. Saturday will be exceptionally gorgeous day in Canon City, with sunshine and mid 70s making for a great start to the weekend.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 38. This morning we started out near freezing, but after that cold start, sunshine and mid 60s will follow this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s. Sunshine and mild highs today, with a chilly night to follow for the Tri-Lakes area.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. The rain that we saw on Friday will quickly be replaced with sunshine and warmer temperatures on Saturday as high highs look to top out in the middle to upper 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. A Goldilocks forecast today all throughout Southern Colorado, with Saturday's temperatures not too hot and not too cold.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s/40s. After rain and snow this past week, sunshine and pleasant highs will make it a great weekend to get outside and explore our beautiful state.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will remain the primary weather feature on Sunday, with more sunshine and some additional warming expected across the region. Highs will top out in the 80s on the Plains, with 60s and 70s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Some energy coming out of California on Monday will bring a chance of showers to the mountains, with a small chance of rain also possible near the I-25 corridor. Warmer than average temperatures will continue for the rest of the week, with breezy days and mountain showers possible most afternoons.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.