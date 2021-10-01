Sunshine returns this weekend in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight the clouds slowly clear, light spotty rain showers linger overnight in the plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 44; High: 68. Partly cloudy with a light breeze and feeling like fall.

PUEBLO: Low: 46; High: 74. Partly cloudy with light winds.

CANON CITY: Low: 47; High: 71. Partly cloudy and light winds.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 36; High: 60. Chilly with partly cloudy conditions and a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 60s. Low 60s with partly cloudy conditions and a light breeze.

PLAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Cloudy in the morning, then clearing during the day. Warming to the low to mid-70s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s. Mid-60s with partly cloudy conditions.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Cold with a freeze in many mountain valleys tonight. Expect partly cloudy conditions and a chance of an afternoon shower Saturday.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be sunny and warmer by about 5-10 degrees. Temperatures will stay seasonable and comfortable into next week.

