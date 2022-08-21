Sunshine returns Sunday with scattered showers for some

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be partly cloudy across southern Colorado with high temperatures about 5-10 degrees below average. Mountain thunderstorms are expected today, with the best chance of showers west of I-25. A few isolated storms will make it to I-25, like in Colorado Springs and the Tri-Lakes, and perhaps a few into Pueblo County.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 74; Low: 54. A mild day with a chance of an evening thunderstorm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 58. Mostly sunny today with a low chance of seeing a thunderstorm this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 56. A mild and partly cloudy day with thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 62; Low: 45. A cool day with showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70; Low: 50. A mild day with partly cloudy conditions and a chance of an evening thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Low to mid-80s with sunshine today and likely staying dry today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 74/73; Low: 53/52. A comfortable, mild day with a slight chance of a brief evening thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Low 60s to low 70s in mountain valleys with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Monday, temperatures will begin to warm up with high a few degrees warmer than today. Mountains showers with a couple I-25 storms are possible Monday. Conditions gradually dry out with low storm chances through mid-week, before the next surge of moisture and rain into southern Colorado on Friday. Temperatures this week will be near seasonable average.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.