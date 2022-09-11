Sunshine returns Sunday to Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Gray, damp skies will remain in place over the lower elevations for most of the evening. The potential for drizzle and light rain showers should come to an end between 10 pm and midnight, but clouds are likely to remain in place through the overnight hours. There could even be some fog that develops by Sunday morning.

Temperature wise...overnight lows will be the coldest of the season, with a mix of 30s and 40s on tap for Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 73; Chilly lower 40s in the morning will give way to a sunny and warmer afternoon as highs should warm around 20 degrees from what we saw today.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 76; A cool and overcast morning will give way to sunshine and a near perfect September afternoon, with high temperatures expected to warm into the mid 70s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 47; High: 76; Cool enough Sunday morning that you'll probably want a light jacket or a sweatshirt if you're out and about in the morning, but by the afternoon, mild mid 70s should be warm enough to shed some of those layers.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 72; Not quite to freezing in Woodland Park, but parts of Teller County could get there by early Sunday morning. After the morning's big chill, highs will warm comfortably into the lower 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; After a gray and gloomy Saturday, we'll see a return to sunshine and mild air on Sunday as the afternoon high should climb to near 70 degrees.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; Morning clouds and patchy fog will give way to a beautiful, sunny afternoon as highs warm into the 70s across the Plains on Sunday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s; Grab a jacket for the morning hours as temperatures will be cool, starting out in the 40s. As the sun returns by the afternoon, temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and 70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s; A beautiful end to the weekend across the mountains of Southern Colorado, with sunshine and mild afternoon highs expected after a pretty chilly start to the day.

Extended outlook forecast:

As high pressure returns to the Rockies this coming week, the heat will make a comeback as well. While it won't be as hot as what we saw last week, highs will still push into the 80s and 90s across the lower elevations, and that's above average for this time of the year.

The warmth will continue throughout the week, along with the potential for a couple of mid-week showers and thunderstorms, moisture that will come to Colorado from the remnants of what was once Hurricane Kay.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

