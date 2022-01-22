Sunshine returns Saturday with a warming trend through the weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Light snow lingering before dawn on Saturday morning in Pueblo County and El Paso County will gradually diminish through the morning. The afternoon will be sunny and bright.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 41; Low: 21. Roads will melt quickly today as the sun will be out and temperatures will rise to seasonable levels.

PUEBLO: High: 44; Low: 17. A mild day is ahead with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 45; Low: 20. Snow will melt quickly today under a sunny sky and mild temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 38; Low: 14. Snow will begin to melt today with sunshine in store.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: teens. Expect the upper 30s for the Tri-Lakes with snow beginning to melt. It will be sunny with light winds.

PLAINS: High: 40s; Low: teens. Low to mid-40s today with sunshine and a light breeze.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mid-40s today with sunshine returning and snow melting.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s/40s; Low: teens. Upper 30s to low 40s today with clouds decreasing.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be mild and above average with 40s and 50s across southern Colorado. Monday will be just as warm with sunshine. On Tuesday a cold front arrives in the morning and temperatures will drop to the 30s. Widespread light snow showers will move from north to south across the region during the day and into Tuesday night.

____

