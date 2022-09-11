Sunshine returns on Sunday in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Low clouds and patchy fog to start the day, then by late morning and early afternoon the clouds will clear. Temperatures will be warmer today but still about 5 degrees below average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 46. Low clouds and patchy fog gradually clear out in the morning then the sun will be out this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 48. Sunshine returns late this morning and temperatures will be more comfortable this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 54. Sunny today with comfortable afternoon temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 42. Sunny today with cool yet comfortable temperatures.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 73; Low: 46. Stubborn morning clouds will clear out then it will be a sunny afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mid to upper-70s with sunshine this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 76/76; Low: 50/50. Sunny this afternoon and much more comfortable.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Low to upper 70s for mountain valleys with sunshine.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures next week will be about 5 degrees above average to the 80s and 90s in the plains and 70s in the mountains. It will be a dry week in general, with some showers on Wednesday which will favor the mountains.

____

