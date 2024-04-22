Sunshine returns Monday to Southern Colorado, along with Red Flag Warnings

Today’s Forecast:

After a chilly and mostly overcast weekend, we'll start out the week on a much brighter and warmer note. Dry and breezy westerly winds will bring the warmth today, with highs on the Plains expected to climb into the 70s and 80s. With gusts around 25-35 mph this afternoon, high fire danger threats will also return to our forecast.

A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect from 11 am until 8 pm, and includes the I-25 corridor, Fremont County and the San Luis Valley.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 42. After a high of just 37 degrees on Saturday, our high this afternoon in the upper 70s is going to feel great. Strong breezes this afternoon along with much drier air may result in Red Flag Warning conditions for parts of the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 43. Warm and breezy, with a few fair weather clouds expected this afternoon on the Plains. Avoid outdoor burning today due to Red Flag Warning conditions in Pueblo County from 11 am until 8 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 47. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect in Fremont County from 11 am until 8 pm due to dry air and the potential for wind gusts to reach 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 35. After a chilly weekend, highs today will be unseasonably warm, topping out in the upper 60s. Along with the warmth will come some stronger wind, with gusts this afternoon around 30-35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A warn and breezy start to the week for northern El Paso County, with about a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. With dry air near the surface, any showers that do form more than likely will evaporate before reaching the ground.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 30s/40s. A warm and breezy start to the week for the Plains, with a few sprinkles possible around Kiowa County and areas to the north this afternoon/early this evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. A warm and breezy Monday will be a lot brighter than what we saw this past weekend, but will come at a cost, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 am until 8 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. In the mountains, we'll see a mild and breezy start to the week, with peak wind gusts this afternoon up around 35-45 mph. Rain and snow chances will remain very low today before increasing on Tuesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front Tuesday morning will switch the wind to the east, with that upslope flow allowing for a chance for spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the Pikes Peak Region and across parts of Southern Colorado. While severe weather is not expected, storms will be capable of dangerous cloud to ground lightning.

After a high in the mid 60s on Tuesday in Colorado Springs, warmer weather will return by mid week as highs Wednesday and Thursday return to the 70s. An approaching storm will bring a transition to our weather pattern starting on Friday as the potential for rain and thunderstorms will grow into the upcoming weekend.

