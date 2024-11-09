Sunshine returns but temperatures remain cold Saturday following record snow

Today’s Forecast:

As you head out this morning, roads remain slick, icy, and snow covered. Keep in mind that some of this is going to be black ice, and you will want to be particularly careful on overpasses and bridges. That said, plow crews are working hard and skies are starting to clear- so conditions will improve through the morning. Temperatures start off chilly but will warm by 5-10 degrees from yesterday...still 15-20 below average for this time of year for southern Colorado though! Snow showers continue longer over the Palmer Divide - a Winter Storm Warning is in place through 11:00 AM. South of that, increasing sunshine is the name of the game which will mainly work to melt snow rather than notch the thermometers higher. Parts of our area will still be experiencing a chilly breeze today, my eyes are mainly on the Palmer Divide, Wet Mountains/Sangres, and Teller county on northwest slopes.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 42; Low: 24.

Increasing sunshine but still cold in Colorado Springs today with high temperatures 15-20 degrees below average. Northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Bundle up for the Veterans Day Parade - temperatures in the upper 30s to start, low 40s at the end, remaining chilly all day.

Pueblo forecast: High: 42; Low: 21.

Mostly sunny and chilly - a nice morning to take the kiddos sledding. Snowmelt sunshine will lead to drops in the height of snowpack through the day, but expect hidden black ice on secondary roadways and under any heavily shaded ares. Winds from the north early then becoming southwest in the afternoon at 10-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 46; Low: 31.

Increasing sunshine with west winds of 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 39; Low: 21.

The city above the clouds is today, the city in the snow! Two feet in spots surrounding town in the last several days. Today, a few morning flurries and showers with increasing sun in the afternoon. Northwest (cold) breezes at 15-20 mph with some gusts to 25-30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: Low 40s; Low: 20s.

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until 11:00 AM.

Mostly sunny with morning snow showers, a few briefly heavy resulting in reduced visibilities. After getting clobbered for much of the week, it will be nice (even for snow lovers) to see the yellow ball in the sky this afternoon. Blowing snow will continue all day with northwest winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph in the morning and to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: Teens/20s.

Increasing sun but we keep some wind, particularly on the eastern border of the state with winds in the AM out of the north-northwest shifting west in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40; Low: 20s.

Sunny but still cold as you dig out from feet of snow. West winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 35 mph in the morning and to 25 in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: Teens/20s.

Sunny with west winds at 10-20 mph. Considerable avalanche risk in the southern mountains and Pikes Peak (3/5 risk). All aspects (all flanks) and all elevations (above, at, and below treeline) have this storm slab risk on slopes above 30 degree angles. In sum: enjoy the winter wonderland, but be careful if you plan to backcountry ski.

Extended outlook forecast:

Quiet weather returns for much of our long term forecast. Temperatures warm Sunday with plenty of sunshine but stay below average. That trend - low/mid 50s and sun for much of I-25, continues through Tuesday when a fast moving system approaches. It'll bring snow to the central and western mountains Tuesday and lead to a moderately breezy Tuesday before dropping a cold front through southern Colorado Tuesday night. A lack of any solid moisture supports and northerly wind flow should keep it mainly dry around here. I won't rule out a flurry or two, but with the moisture up in Wyoming...hard to get much snow! Wednesday will be cooler with highs down to the mid-40s.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

