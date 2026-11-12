Sunshine for the rest of the week before active weather returns this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Skies stay mostly clear across Southern Colorado tonight with calm winds and quiet weather holding steady. Lows will drop into the 20s and 30s across the plains and lower elevations, with teens to lower 20s for mountain valleys.

Tomorrow's Forecast: Mild and dry fall weather continues through Thursday. Under mostly sunny skies and light breezes, afternoon highs will climb back into the 50s and 60s for lower elevations, with 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 37; High: 65;

Mostly clear and calm overnight with lows dipping into the mid 30s. Thursday will be bright and pleasant with plenty of sunshine and highs topping out around 60 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 36; High: 66;

Clear and quiet into the night as temperatures fall into the low 30s. Warm and sunny conditions continue on Thursday with highs reaching the mid-60s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 66;

Light winds and clear skies hold overnight with lows dropping into the upper-30s. Thursday brings wall-to-wall sunshine and comfortable afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 57;

A clear, chilly mountain night with lows dropping into the low-30s. Thursday will be sun-filled and mild with highs reaching the mid 50-degree mark.

Extended outlook forecast: Warm and dry weather holds through Friday before a fast-moving storm system brings mountain snow and plains rain for the weekend.

Friday: High pressure keeps conditions sunny, dry, and mild heading into the weekend. Afternoon highs hold in the upper 50s to mid-60s across lower elevations.

Saturday – Sunday: Moisture pushes in from the west Saturday afternoon, triggering mountain snow showers (3–5" for the San Juans) and evening rain showers across the eastern plains. Snow levels drop near 7,000–8,000 feet overnight before showers taper off on Sunday.

Monday – Next Week: A brief dry lull takes over on Monday before long-range models track a broader storm system into the region mid-to-late next week, bringing a turn toward cooler and more unsettled weather.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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