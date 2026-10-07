Nick LaLonde

I am from St. Cloud, MN. I have loved the weather since I was around 5 years old. Severe weather and winter storms are my favorites. I am also a huge Northern Lights person and did my senior research project on them. If people get pictures of them, I will always love to see that and share it! I grew up the youngest in the family. If you ever see me, I love to talk, so don't be shy. I also do respond to social media, so feel free to message me!

I graduated in the spring of 2026 with a bachelor's degree in meteorology from St. Cloud State. During my time there, I did weather at the student-led TV station on campus called UTVS, where I was the chief for 2 years. I also created a club called Granite City Weather, where I was the president/Chief. I also interned up at KBJR up in Duluth.

Outside of work, I love to get outside and explore nature, play board games and video games with friends, make some food on the grill, eat some good food, and go storm chasing. I am also a huge sports fan, so I love to talk about any kind of sport, especially soccer, football, and hockey.