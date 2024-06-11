Sunshine and warmth on Tuesday with a spotty thunderstorm possible

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms in the mountains will diminish by 11 pm-midnight. The night will be partly cloudy and mild across southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 83;

Party cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Winds will be from the SSE at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 89;

Tuesday will be warm and partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm to cool temperatures down a bit.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 87;

Warm on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. There is a chance of pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 74;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 79;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s;

Warm with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s in the plains with spotty afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/55; High: 82/83;

Partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

Partly cloudy with spotty afternoon thunderstorms in the mountain valleys on Tuesday. Temperatures will reach the low 70s to low 80s in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday and Thursday will be HOT in southern Colorado. Temperatures will be in the 80s in the mountains and 90s to 100s in the plains and I-25 corridor. Thursday will be the hottest day. right now, my forecast high temperatures would tie the daily record highs in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, at 95 and 102, respectively.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.