Sunshine and warmth in southern Colorado with more snow in the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

An atmospheric river - a long plume of unusually wet and concentrated Pacific moisture, has been impacting Colorado for the last 24 hours. Currently the plume of moisture extends from the central Rockies, through Oregon and out into the Pacific. This is leading to a combination of issues across the state. Locally, it's leading to high clouds this morning similar to what we've seen over the last couple of days. For the mountains, it's leading to plenty of beneficial snowfall. As of 12:00 AM this morning, USDA and NWS data show snowpack statewide back to 90%. Today, you can expect a mix of these high clouds and sunshine across the southern I-25 corridor with the precipitation largely being wrung out by the Rockies. It'll be breezy in the hills but not so much for the plains.

Be careful if traveling to the high country today. You can expect significant winds throughout the mountains, and new snow falling over the central and northern peaks. Winter Weather Advisories are in place, and for the northern and western mountains Avalanche Warnings are in place. Check the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website for more details. It's not a good weekend to recreate outside of resorts in the back country.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 31.

A mix of (high) clouds and sun. Northwest winds in the morning at 5-10 mph shifting southwest in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies by evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 57; Low: 28.

More sun than clouds. West winds - breezy at times (!) from 10-30 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 55; Low: 41.

More clouds than sun - but they're thin. Breezy with northwest winds at 10-25 mph gusting to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 29.

More clouds than sun. A sprinkle or two is possible in the afternoon. West winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 35 mph in the afternoon and increasing tonight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 30s.

Partly cloudy and mild with light west winds at 5-10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon...generally not a big deal.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Mostly sunny with west winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 52/56; Low: 38/34.

Mostly sunny with west winds at 10-15 mph increasing to 15-25 mph this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Low 30s.

Mostly sunny for the south mountains...snow for the central/northern/western mountains. Winds out of the west. Strong in the central and northern mountains with weaker gusts in the wets and sangres.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be the warmest day of the week ahead. Partly sunny skies and downslope breezes will push highs up by 5-10 degrees from what you see today. Monday will be very windy with gusts in the 40-50 mph (+) range. If you have inflatable decorations still up, keep this in mind - they'll likely blow down with these winds. The winds are associated with a cold front which I expect to arrive in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, with a dramatic cooldown overnight heading into New Year's Eve. Tuesday itself will be chilly, and our first below average temperature day in over a week with highs in the 30s in the plains. Clouds will be around as we near midnight, which we'll need to monitor in terms of viewing the AdAmAn fireworks. The rest of the week will warm each day with dry conditions. I'm watching next weekend for storm potential...stay tuned.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.