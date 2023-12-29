Sunshine and warmer than average temperatures on Friday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear and cold tonight. Expect a light breeze overnight from the N around 5-10 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 22; High: 52;

Sunny on Friday with a high temperature about 8 degrees above average. Wind will be from the NNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 19; High: 53;

A clear sky on Friday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 53;

A sunny Friday is in store with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 17; High: 45;

Clear skies on Friday with W wind at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20; High: 48;

A sunny Friday ahead with WNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s;

Sunny on Friday with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s, with WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 21/21; High: 47/48;

A sunny day on Friday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s/40s;

Sunshine for the mountain valleys on Friday with highs in the 30s for the San Luis Valley, 30s to low 40s elsewhere. Winds will be light, less than 15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be similar to Friday with a few more high clouds, and slightly warmer temperatures. Then a cold front arrives on Sunday bringing in more clouds and about a 10-degree temperature drop, back to seasonable levels.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.