Sunshine and warm temperatures stick around this week

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be partly cloudy with high clouds moving into the region. The clouds move in with a cold front and will arrive early Tuesday morning, providing wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 49; High: 76;

Tuesday will be slightly cooler than Monday, thanks to a breezy cold front. The sky will be partly cloudy and winds will be from the NNE at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 50; High: 79;

High clouds on Tuesday with a breeze from the NE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 77;

Some high clouds on Tuesday with E wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 70;

Winds will be breezy from the NNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph. There will be high clouds on Tuesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 73;

High clouds on Tuesday with comfortable temperatures. Winds will be breezy from the N at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s;

High clouds on Tuesday in the plains with high temperatures reaching the mid-70s to low 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 49/47; High: 72/74;

Tuesday will bring high clouds and breezy wind from the N at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 49/47; High: 70s;

High clouds and sunshine on Tuesday with high temperatures reaching the low to mid-70s in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Wednesday, temperatures will rise above average, into the 80s in the plains and in the 70s in the mountains, a few degrees warmer than Tuesday. There will be lots of sunshine on Wednesday. This sunny and warm pattern remains the status quo throughout the week and this weekend.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.