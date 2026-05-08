Sunshine and seventies end the week with a heatwave ahead in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure is continuing to build across Colorado today, and temperatures will be several degrees warmer than yesterday as a result. Skies begin today mainly clear, despite a boundary pushing through the area this morning. The only notable impact from that front will be some breezes this morning over the Palmer Divide. High temperatures this afternoon will largely warm to the 70s across the plains.

We are now 2 days away from our first 8:00 PM or later sunset of the year in southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 42.

Sunny and very nice to end the week in the Olympic City - you'll notice some light northerly breezes this morning due to a passing front. They will weaken and shift easterly this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 77; Low: 41.

Sunny with northwest winds at 5-10 mph shifting east this afternoon. Beautiful, top-10 type weather to end the week.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 45.

Sunny with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Great conditions for a bike ride.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 36.

Mostly sunny with west winds at 10-15 mph. Increasing clouds after 1 PM, with an isolated shower or sprinkle possible around dinnertime.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s.

A bit breezy this morning as a weak front continues to move south through the area - expect some 15-20 mph wind gusts before 9 AM. After that, it'll be a fairly calm day with 5-15 mph winds, and increasing clouds in the mid-afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Sunny and warm with north winds at 10-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 72/75; Low: 42/43.

Sunny with west winds at 5-10 mph, shifting northeast this afternoon. A very nice day.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s.

Sunny with north winds at 10-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday begins with mainly clear skies and mild temperatures in the 40s, before warming to the mid 70s to mid 80s in the afternoon. It will be another very pleasant day. This will be a great weekend for planting on the plains - due to a blend of recent rainfall helping to increase soil moisture, and incoming high pressure leading to a likelihood that we have now seen the last freeze of the season on the plains.

On Mother's Day, a slightly better defined upper level wave will cross through Colorado. This will lead to increased cloud cover, with a front pushing through southern Colorado before sunrise. Highs will be 5-15 degrees cooler than on Saturday. Overall, still a nice day if you have plans with your mom. Expect another chance for an isolated mountain shower.

A heatwave will bring in the springtime sizzle to southern Colorado early next week. Highs will be 15-20 degrees above average into the mid-80s. We'll track increased chances for showers at the end of next week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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