Sunshine and mild temperatures return on Tuesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers come to an end by 9-10 pm. Overnight the clouds will begin to clear out. Winds will remain breezy from overnight at 10-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 51;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with seasonable temperatures. Winds will be from the N around 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 55;

Sunny and seasonable on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the N at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 55;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with NNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 17; High: 43;

Mostly sunny with melting snow on Tuesday. Wind will be from the NW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 47;

Sunny with melting snow on Tuesday. Wind will be from the N at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Mostly sunny and breezy on Tuesday. Wind will be from the N at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 24/24; High: 48/49;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with breezy N wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with melting snow for those who saw accumulation on Monday. Wind will be from the NNW at 5-10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Wednesday we will see a surge of warmth, with highs in the 60s for the plains and 50s in the mountains. Then our next storm system moves in just in time for the holiday. Thursday will be cloudy and cooler, with highs in the 40s. Current forecast data shows snow potential on Thursday night, expanding across southern Colorado through Friday. This may impact travel on Friday across the state, but for the exact timing and snow amounts the First Alert 5 team still needs some time to hone in on the details.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

