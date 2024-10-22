Sunshine and light winds Tuesday as highs warm into the 60s and 70s

Today’s Forecast:

After some active weather over the weekend, dry skies and sunshine will prevail on Tuesday across the region thanks to a zonal flow pattern. On top of Tuesday's sunshine, we'll see light winds and unseasonably warm temperatures, with afternoon highs climbing in the 60s and 70s.

Late this evening, a dry cold front will arrive, with some breezy overnight northerly winds and a slight cool down that follows on Wednesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 74; Low: 42. Warm sunshine and light breezes on Tuesday, with our high this afternoon more than 10 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 39. 70s and sunshine, combined with light breezes on Tuesday, will make for a gorgeous afternoon in the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: High: 77; Low: 46. Tuesday will be beautiful for the Arkansas River Valley, with our weather warm and sunny this afternoon in the Canon City area.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 32. Chilly this morning followed by a mild and bright afternoon. A few clouds will increase this evening from a weak front moving across the Plains.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. With highs in the 60s and lower 70s in late October, it can be pretty tough to beat days like this this time of the year. Make sure to get outside and enjoy it!

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s/40s. The warmth returns today and it will be a nice one, with highs on the Plains soaring into the 70s and lower 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. With sunshine and warm highs, it's going to be a great day as calmer weather looks to settle into Southern Colorado for at least the next several days.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. After that weekend storm that brought fresh snow the high country, today's weather will be bright, sunny and mild. Our highs this afternoon will range from the upper 30s to middle 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Highs on Wednesday will be sightly cooler, but still hovering around the 70 degree mark in Colorado Springs. Temperatures will rebound into the middle 70s on Thursday, with wind gusts up around 25 mph, making for a breezy afternoon. A cold front Thursday afternoon will drop highs down to the 60s on Friday in most areas, with highs warming back up into the upcoming weekend.

Although more than a week out, longer range models hint at a pattern change next week, with cooler temperatures and the possibility of precipitation towards the middle to end of next week, which could impact Halloween here in Southern Colorado. Stay tuned...

