Sunshine and dry weather briefly return Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty light snow and blowing snow linger in the eastern plains until 10 pm to midnight. Then overnight, clouds will begin to clear out, and winds calm down. Temperatures overnight will be cold and below average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 14; High: 38; Partly cloudy with S wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 12; High: 46; Partly cloudy on Thursday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 17; High: 44; Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 8; High: 34; Partly to mostly cloudy with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 12; High: 34; Partly to mostly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s; Clearing out with highs in the low 40s with light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 17/13; High: 42/45; Partly cloudy on Thursday with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: negative single digits/single digits; High: 20s/30s; Partly cloudy and dry on Thursday with a breeze from the WSW.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our next storm system moves in Friday bringing temperatures in the 20s and 30s to end the week and another chance of snow. Friday's snow will favor areas south of HWY 50s. Stay tuned for forecast snow totals through Saturday.

