Sunshine and dry skies return to Southern Colorado this week

Tonight's Forecast:
The threat for severe weather tonight will remain a concern for the southern I-25 corridor and eastern Plains of Colorado. A Tornado Watch is in effect from Crowley and Kiowa counties northward, and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Las Animas, Otero, Bent, Prowers and Baca counties.
Behind these departing storms will be a breezy and cold night. Overnight lows in the coldest mountains and mountain valleys will drop down to 30s by early Monday morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 42; High: 75. Drier skies and sunshine will make for a great start to the week across the Pikes Peak Region. Rain is not expected on Monday, but it will be pretty breezy during the day.
PUEBLO: Low: 44; High: 81. A warm and sunny start to the week with highs warming into the lower 80s on Monday. Southerly breezes will be around 10-15 mph most of the day.
CANON CITY: Low: 44; High: 79. Light southwest breezes, sunshine and warm temperatures on Monday, with no threat of rain in the area.
WOODLAND PARK: Low: 35; High: 68. Chilly morning temperatures will give way to a bright, breezy and mild afternoon across Teller County.
TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s. Grab a jacket as you head out the door Monday, but be prepared to shed some layers in the afternoon as highs will climb into the lower 70s.
PLAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. Western counties will be dry on Monday, but eastern counties like Kiowa, Prowers and Baca may see a few late afternoon thunderstorms.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 70s. A more stable forecast is expected on Monday, with sunshine and upper 70s.
MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s. It'll be a cold night with sub-freezing lows for the higher elevations. Monday's forecast will be bright, breezy, mild and just plain gorgeous.
Extended Outlook:
The final week of May is going to be a nice one! A storm system that moves through the northern Rockies on Wednesday could bring an isolated shower or two to some areas. Otherwise, we're looking at a dry stretch of weather that should continue through the start of the Memorial Day weekend.
